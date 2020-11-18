Police: ‘Transient’ woman arrested after trying to lure kids from Sonora preschool

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman is behind bars after police said she tried to climb over a fence at a Sonora preschool and lure kids out of the playground.

The Sonora Police Department said 38-year-old Stephanie Grimaldi tried to climb over a fence at an unidentified preschool in Sonora around 9 a.m. Monday.

Grimaldi, whom police officials identified as “transient,” forced the school to go into lockdown due to her actions.

Officials said Grimaldi refused to follow the commands of the responding police officer, and a struggle ensued. Grimaldi tried to take the officer’s gun before being taken into custody, police said.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned during their investigation that Grimaldi was allegedly trying to coax preschoolers from the playground and attempting to climb the fence to get to them.

Grimaldi was booked at the Tuolumne County Jail for multiple charges, including attempted kidnapping and resisting arrest with violence, according to officials.