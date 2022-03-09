ROSEVILLE, Calif (KTXL) — Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning in Roseville after police said they found large trash bags filled with stolen mail in the bed of their pickup truck.

At around 3:15 am on Wednesday, Roseville police received a call about two people in a red pickup truck possibly breaking into a cluster mailbox in the Pebble Beach Court cul-de-sac near Firestone Drive.

Officers responded to the area where the vehicle was reportedly last seen and they searched the neighborhood, police said. During their search, police said officers spotted the truck and stopped the vehicle at the nearby intersection of Washington Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

During their stop, police said officers noticed four large trash bags in the bed of the truck with one of them having a hole, which showed mail inside. After searching the truck, officers found burglary tools, U.S. Postal Service keys, shaved keys and bolt cutters, police said.

(Courtesy: Roseville Police Department)

Police said the majority of mail in the trash bags belonged to residents of Sacramento County and they believe the Pebble Beach Court cluster mailbox was the first one hit in Roseville.

Police identified the driver as Joseph Lawerence, who was on post release community supervision. Jonathan Rude was identified as the passenger and admitted to police he was on parole. Lawrence and Rude are both 36-years-old and are from Chico.

Both men were arrested and booked into South Placer County Jail on the suspicion of parole violations, credit card theft, possession of burglary tools, mail theft and possession of a controlled substance.