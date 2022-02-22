Police: Turlock man arrested for alleged possession of over 600 photos of child porn

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A 60-year-old man was arrested by Turlock Police on Monday after allegedly having over 600 images that included prepubescent girls engaging in sexual activity.

Police received a tip online regarding the man, identified as Kenneth Steven Tharp, allegedly possessing child pornography. After the tip was investigated by a detective, she discovered Tharp’s identity after he allegedly uploaded images on the internet.

Police say detectives contacted Tharp via phone call and he agreed to meet with them at the police station. Tharp was arrested around noon on Monday following an interview with detectives, police said.

Tharp is facing two separate felony charges: possession of child pornography and the possession of over 600 photos. Police said there weren’t any local victims identified in their ongoing investigation.

“We are leveraging technology and working hard to stop child exploitation in Turlock,” Turlock Police Detective Gina Giovacchini said in the police report.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, police ask the public to call detective Giovacchini at 209-668-6539. The public can also contact the department’s tip line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or through email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.