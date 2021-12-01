Police turn to community after pregnant woman, others shot at after leaving Tracy mall

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A family is demanding answers after they were nearly gunned down as they were leaving a Tracy mall Nov. 27.

“The mom in me is ‘I got to protect, I got to protect my babies,’” Mercedes Bartlow said.

Bartlow wasn’t in the car when the shooting happened Saturday night, but five of her family members were there. They range in age from 13 to 21.

Bartlow’s pregnant stepdaughter was also in the car.

“The grace of God, I have my kids and I am not planning a funeral,” Bartlow said. “I am very thankful for that.”

Police said people in another car began shooting at the family’s car near Corral Hollow and Grant Line roads. Just before the shooting, police believe there was a disagreement that happened at the mall, which is less than a mile away from where the shooting occurred.

“There was no disagreement. My kids were targeted at that mall because there was a group of kids looking for trouble,” Bartlow said.

Bartlow said her family left the mall after they were stared down by a group of boys.

“The car proceeded to tailgate them on their bumper. Next thing they know two shots are getting fired,” Bartlow said.

Her 21-year-old stepdaughter was the driver and is four months pregnant.

Police are now asking the public for help in solving the case.

“Tracy mall doesn’t have any cameras, they can’t even pull up to identify anybody because there’s no cameras,” Bartlow said.

FOX40 reached out to mall management to confirm, but they forwarded the request to their parent company, which did not respond.

Meanwhile, a family is thankful their evening out did not end with anyone hurt, but they hope whoever did it is held responsible.

“Somebody needs to start talking because if it wasn’t my kids then it’s going to be somebody else’s kids. I need you to speak up. This is serious,” Bartlow said.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident to get in touch. Bartlow said she is planning on speaking with the Tracy mayor next week to talk about how incidents like these can be prevented.