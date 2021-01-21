Police: Two arrested in Suisun City after robbing, following victims in a vehicle

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested after robbing, then following the victims in a vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Suisun Police Department.

Officers received a call around 12:25 p.m., where individuals in a car reported they had just been robbed and that the robbers were following them in a vehicle as far as Fairfield. They said they believed the suspects were going to shoot them.

Officers later spotted the suspects’ vehicle entering Suisun City about 20 minutes later. The vehicle then stopped at a gas station, where the driver and passenger were arrested.

The victims were found to be uninjured, police said.

Police found the suspects had a loaded handgun in the passenger compartment.

Omari Pardue, 21, of Sacramento and Devion Bundah, 19, of Suisun City were arrested, police said. Pardue was also found to be on “active post-release community supervision.”

Both men were booked into the Solano County Jail, police added.