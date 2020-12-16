Police: Two Davis apartment communities broken into, burglarized

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating whether break-ins at two Davis apartment communities last week are connected.

Police say that the thefts occurred sometime between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 at Stonegate Village Apartments and Twin Pines Apartments.

In both cases, the locks on sheds and storage buildings had been cut and tools were taken.

Police added that someone spray-painted at least one camera and stole several items including generators.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Davis Police Department.