Police: Two men and teenager arrested for attempted murder in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department arrested two men and a 14-year-old boy for attempted murder Saturday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., investigators say three people in a car shot at a residence near West Beamer Street and Mariposa Street.

Police said the victim was grazed by a bullet and had non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness of the incident followed the vehicle as it fled, according to investigators, and the people in the vehicle began to shoot at the witness’s vehicle near Mariposa Street and West Woodland Avenue.

Police say the now second victim rammed the fleeing vehicle by North Cottonwood Street and West Kentucky Avenue, causing it to crash.

The occupants from that car fled but were found in a field at the dead-end of Mallard Drive, according to police.

Javier Lopez, 18, and Adolfo Perez, 20, were booked into the Yolo County Jail for attempted murder and shooting into an inhabited dwelling. A 14-year-old was also booked at juvenile hall for the same charges, officials said..