Police: Two men shot, injured in Ceres

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday evening in Ceres.

Police responded to reports of a man with gunshot wounds laying in the front yard of a house along Don Pedro Road at 8:53 p.m. The 18-year-old, who has not yet been identified, had been shot several times in his upper and lower body, police said.

The man then underwent surgery and is currently recovering in the ICU, police added.

Police discovered that the man had been shot while at Strawberry Fields Park, and while there, officers found shell casings and other evidence.

While investigating, a second man who had been shot was taken to a hospital in Turlock, authorities said. The 19-year-old man, who has also not been identified, had a gunshot wound to the elbow.

Both men’s medical statuses are currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Matt Berlier at 209-538-5616.