Police: Two people injured, 1 killed in Modesto shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot late Friday night in Modesto and one of them died from their injuries.

The Modesto Police Department said three people were traveling in a car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Oak Street just after midnight when they were struck by gunfire.

When first responders arrived, one of the shooting victims was declared dead while the other two were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Both are expected to survive, according to officials.

No additional information was released about the shooting.

If anyone has any information that would assist with the investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.