Police: Two people killed in South Sacramento shooting

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were shot and killed in South Sacramento early Sunday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. on McAllister Avenue near Belleau Wood Lane.

When officers arrived, officials said they found two men with gunshot wounds inside a home. Sacramento Fire Department personnel declared both men dead.

Investigators said the shooting suspect fled the area before officers arrived and based on evidence, detectives said they believe the shooter may have known the victims.

The shooting is still under investigation. No motive information has been released.

Police officials encourage any witnesses with information regarding the shooting to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.