ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting in Roseville that left at least two people with gun wounds Monday evening, according to officials.

At 6:27 p.m., officials warned the public to avoid the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way to allow the Roseville Police Department to investigate the shooting.

No details on the current condition of victims were released.

Traffic advisory



Please avoid the area of Riverside Ave. and Cirby Way.



RPD is investigating a shooting in this area. There will be significant traffic impacts through this intersection.



Please avoid the area.



More info will be shared as the details are confirmed. — Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) July 7, 2020

This story is developing. Check back for updates.