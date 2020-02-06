2 dead in Stockton shooting; man arrested

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers are investigating after two people were fatally shot in a Stockton neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers say a 50-year-old man was found shot at an apartment complex at East Church and South Pilgrim streets. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police say.

A man was taken into custody at the scene. A second victim, a 51-year-old woman, was found dead inside the suspect’s apartment, investigators say.

Investigators believe the suspect and the woman got into an argument in his home before the shooting. The man then walked to a nearby apartment complex and shot the other man “for unknown reasons,” according to police. Investigators said the second victim “appears to be completely unrelated.”

Police identified the suspect at 41-year-old Amphone Louprasong. Louprasong was arrested on suspicion of homicide and attempted murder.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates as they become available.

