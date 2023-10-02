(FOX40.COM) — Four men were arrested for allegedly fleeing officers after stealing a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sac PD reported that around 4 p.m. officers located a stolen vehicle in South Sacramento. They said they attempted to stop the vehicle near Quinby Way and Brookfield Drive, however, four suspects jumped out and ran.

Police say “a perimeter was established around the neighborhood,” and with the assistance of a Sac PD helicopter they were able to locate and detain all suspects involved.

Officials reported the incident is under investigation.