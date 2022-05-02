VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Vacaville police are warning the public about a bear who was spotted in a tree near a school Monday morning.

The bear was last seen on the corner of North Orchard Avenue and Elder Street near Willis Jepson Middle School, police said. According to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department, officers kept their eyes on the bear while students from the school safely assembled for class.

“If you see the bear, the safest course of action will be to avoid him, keep doors and windows closed and consider bringing any pets inside,” police said in the post.

“Solano County is a natural habitat for black bears,” police continued. “Our current plan is to observe the bear and not take direct action unless he poses a threat. Our hope is that he will safely wander back to his home soon.”

If anyone sees the bear acting aggressively, police urge the public to get to a safe location and call 911 immediately.