Police: West Sacramento man arrested for terrorist threats after walking around neighborhood with loaded shotgun

The man’s shotgun and ammo in a photo provided by the West Sacramento Police Department.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say a West Sacramento man carrying a loaded shotgun was arrested Wednesday after threatening two people, including a detective, in his neighborhood.

Around 9:20 a.m., the West Sacramento Police Department said they were called about a man with a long gun walking around the area of Sacramento Avenue near Capitol Place Apartments.

Investigators say the man, who was carrying a loaded shotgun, lived nearby.

At one point, police say he threatened someone while holding the gun. He also “chambered a live round” in front of a plainclothes detective who was arriving to the scene, according to police.

When officers got to Sacramento Avenue, they say they surrounded the area to start de-escalation tactics.

The armed man was eventually arrested without incident and has been booked into the Yolo County Jail on suspicion of terrorist threats, brandishing a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

His identity has not been released.