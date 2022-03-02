WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly stole money from an auto shop in West Sacramento.

Officers responded to a call at Econo Lube N’ Tune and Brakes at 2725 West Capitol Avenue at around 5:52 a.m. An employee called 911 after he remotely watched live footage of a male attempting to break into the cash register inside the business, police said.

Once officers arrived at the business, they formed a containment perimeter at the location and noticed a male nearby who matched the description given by the employee, police said. According to police, the male allegedly fled by foot and after a short pursuit, officers apprehended the male.

After further investigation, police said the male, who was identified as a 58-year-old man, allegedly broke into the business through a window and took money from the register.

Police say the man admitted to the robbery and the money was returned to business. The man was also on probation for burglary, police said.

The man was later transported and booked at the Yolo County Jail.