STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 36-year-old woman and her four young children were robbed at gunpoint by a man who broke into their Stockton home early Friday morning.

Stockton police said the woman and children were inside their D Street home when a man entered around 5 a.m. He then pointed a gun at them and stole some of their property.

Police said he left the area in a vehicle.