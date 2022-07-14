YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — On July 5, officers from the Yuba City Police Department responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Gray Avenue for an in-progress burglary, according to a post from the Yuba City Police Department.

When she woke up, the victim said that she noticed her house had been burglarized when she was sleeping inside.

Officers located surveillance video showing an adult female entering through the backyard and walking around the house. Over twenty minutes later the suspect was seen leaving the house with items in her hands.

The female suspect was identified as Tanya Miller, 29, from Yuba City. Officers then located her in the 800 block of West Onstott Frontage Road in Yuba Cuba. Miller was found in her car and arrested.

Items from the burglary were found in Miller’s possession, as well as additional stolen items from other residences in Sutter County.

Miller was booked into the Sutter County Jail for first-degree burglary, possession of stolen property, committing a crime while out on bail, and a parole hold.