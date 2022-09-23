FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl from a school campus Tuesday, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Police said the staff at E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning intervened to stop the woman who said she was sent by the girl’s mother to pick her up.

Police said the staff questioned her, but the woman threatened them and the other children.

According to police, they identified the woman as Angel Paige, 22, who has a male relative who attends the school. Police said Paige’s relative had “expressed issues” with the target of the attempted kidnapping.

Police said they visited Paige’s home and spoke with her relatives to tell her to turn herself in. Paige turned herself in on Thursday and is facing charges of attempted kidnapping and criminal threats.