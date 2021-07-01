Police: Woman, child critically injured in south Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman and child are in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
Police said they responded to Sonoma Boulevard, in south Vallejo near Lake Dalwigk Park, around 10:43 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Officers found a 30-year-old woman and an 8-year-old child inside a vehicle, police said. They each had at least one gunshot wound.
Police said both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.