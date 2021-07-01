Police: Woman, child critically injured in south Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman and child are in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Police said they responded to Sonoma Boulevard, in south Vallejo near Lake Dalwigk Park, around 10:43 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 30-year-old woman and an 8-year-old child inside a vehicle, police said. They each had at least one gunshot wound.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Critical Incident Update Available in 6/30/21 Double-Shooting: 30-year-old woman and 8-year-old child shot and listed in critical condition. @VallejoPd is investigating. pic.twitter.com/eM6q9zFmG1 — VallejoPD (@VallejoPd) July 1, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.