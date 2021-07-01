Police: Woman, child critically injured in south Vallejo shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman and child are in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Police said they responded to Sonoma Boulevard, in south Vallejo near Lake Dalwigk Park, around 10:43 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 30-year-old woman and an 8-year-old child inside a vehicle, police said. They each had at least one gunshot wound. 

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News