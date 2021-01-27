Police: Woman found dead in Fairfield parking lot

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Someone alerted police about the woman who was found “lying down and unresponsive” near Travis and Gateway boulevards shortly after 6 a.m., police said.

Although there were “no obvious signs of trauma,” the death is considered suspicious, police added.

Police said the woman appears to be either Caucasian or Hispanic and in her 30s.

If anyone has information, you may call the Fairfield Police’s Investigations Bureau at 707-428-7600.