Police: Woman killed, man injured after driver intentionally ran them over in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department arrested a man suspected of intentionally running over two people, killing a woman and injuring a man.

Around midnight Wednesday, officers responded to reports that two people were hit by a car in an alley behind A&M Market on Maze Boulevard.

An unresponsive 61-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken to the hospital, police said. The woman died, and the man is expected to survive.

Modesto police said 39-year-old Cruz Diaz of Merced ran the victims over while they were in their tent after having some sort of fight with the male victim.

Diaz left the scene after the incident, police said. He was arrested after authorities found him and his vehicle using a description detectives gathered during their investigation.

He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on homicide charges, police said. The motive and details of the altercation remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Modesto police Detective Booza at Boozag@modestopd.com.