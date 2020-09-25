Police: Woman killed, man injured in South Natomas shooting on Stonecreek Drive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in South Natomas.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting on Stonecreek Drive just before 1 a.m. Friday.

A man and woman were transported to the hospital. The woman died, and the man is expected to survive, according to police.

At this time, police believe the shooter left the scene. The motive remains under investigation.

Police told FOX40 they plan to remain on scene most of the morning, potentially into the early afternoon.

This is a developing story.