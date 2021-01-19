Police: Woman shot in the face in a possible ‘targeted attack’ in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was hospitalized Monday after being shot in the face, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

Officers received calls of a shooting on Seagull Drive around 8:04 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman and approximately 50 shell casings of different calibers, authorities said.

Police said the unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.

The shooting appears to have been a targeted attack, authorities said.

Anyone with information may contact the Suisun City Police Department Investigations at 707-421-7373.

