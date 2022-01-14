Police: Woman shot near C, 16th streets in Sacramento

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting on the outskirts of downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said a woman was shot around 6:20 a.m. Friday, near C and 16th streets.

She was conscious and talking while being taken to the hospital, police said. 

The investigation is near Blue Diamond Growers in an industrial neighborhood. 

Police closed the area to traffic and are expected to be in the area for a couple of hours. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News