YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle that fled after the crash in Yuba City, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

Police said the vehicle was driving southbound on Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue before 6:00 am at the same time the woman was walking westbound across the highway.

The front of the vehicle struck the woman and continued to drive southbound on Garden Highway, police said.

The woman was attended by police, fire and Bi-County Medical personnel. She was transported to the Adventist Rideout Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

According to police, officers found evidence and surveillance video that indicates that the suspected vehicle is a Honda 2-door coupe sedan, between model years 2009 to 2012.

The Honda sustained damage to the front right side, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the identity of the driver is asked to call Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.