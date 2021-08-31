Political analysts discuss Biden’s leadership as America ends its longest war

President Joe Biden is expected to speak Tuesday to offer his take on the end of America’s longest war. The war finished with frantic, frightening scenes at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, as Americans and our allies were desperate to escape Taliban rule.

Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, from Roseville was killed along with 12 other American service members and 170 Afghans during the violent process.

FOX40 political analysts Tab Berg and Ed Emerson joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to weigh in on what has been a defining chapter in American military operations, diplomacy and leadership in humanitarian issues.