Political analysts discuss Liz Cheney’s removal from leadership role

House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress.

Her demotion was the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening.

Republican analyst Tim Rosales and Democratic analyst Ed Emerson joined Sonseeahray to discuss her demotion and what it could mean for each party.

Rosales and Emerson offered insight into the role House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., played in the party’s alignment against Cheney and how it can impact Californians.

They also discussed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall and if his recent proposals for the state’s surplus spending will have an impact on voters.