Political consultants discuss rioters disrupting Congress, its impact on US

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Political consultants reacted to supporters of President Donald Trump forcing their way into the U.S Capitol Wednesday, disrupting Congress while they convened to certify the states’ votes.

Political consultants Tim Rosales and Ed Emerson

When it focuses too much on personalities and gets away from issues, that’s problematic. It can be problematic for both sides. I think it’s OK to have a healthy and robust debate about issues. But what’s happened it seems starting with maybe the Obama administration and now going with Trump administration, you get into this personality debate and personality worship. Almost particularly, we’ve seen it on the Trump side where you have this almost hero worship. Tim Rosales

Political consultants Steve Maviglio and Rob Stutzman

Democratic political consultant Steve Maviglio and Republican political consultant Rob Stutzman discussed the impact of Wednesday’s events, including calls from some lawmakers to invoke the 25th Amendment.

I think it should be seriously considered. You have to consider that President Trump is unwilling to accept the results of a lawful election. They’re being certified this very night by the United States Congress, and today he arguably — I believe — did foment an act of insurrection against the United States government. Rob Stutzman

They also spoke about possible reactions from countries around the world.