Pollock Pines churchgoers feel blessed to return home

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (KTXL) — Emotional worshippers gathered at a church in Pollock Pines and prayed for the first time since evacuations were lifted.

Through song and physical touch, congregants at Pollock Pines Community Church expressed their gratitude Sunday that their community is still intact despite being threatened by the Caldor Fire.

Just over two weeks ago, the 7,000 people living in Pollock Pines were forced to evacuate and many did not know if the town would still be here when they returned.

“I want to send a hearty shoutout to every single first responder, for the men and women who put their life on the line for us,” said Pastor Paul Amador.

Amador’s sentiment was echoed by the roughly 75 people who prayed in person, including Judy Magness.

“Faith keeps us going. We prayed together and God answered our prayers. We’re home again and we’re so grateful,” Magness explained.

Also sharing their gratitude was the Trocky Family. They returned home last Thursday.

“I knew that God was comforting me, and he was by my side,” Unique Trocki told FOX40.

Her daughter, Atehia Trocki, was happy to be back at church with fellow worshippers of all ages.

“When I first stepped in, I was like, so blessed to be here in this church with all of my family and friends. It’s a blessing,” she said.

Amador says his community will continue to pray for and reach out to others in nearby communities still in harm’s way. He encourages anyone who needs any help to reach out to the church.

“I know that God is not going to take something from us without giving us something better,” Amador said.