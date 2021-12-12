Pollock Pines homeowners prepare as winter storm drops snow in lower elevations

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (KTXL) — Homeowners in Pollock Pines are preparing for snow that is expected to drop in lower elevations this week.

The latest major winter storm brought travel headaches over the weekend, but the storm also brought relief to an unusually warm autumn.

Pollock Pines resident Michael Carrigan told FOX40 Sunday while grocery shopping that he was looking forward to the snowfall.

“Got to prep, got to be ready,” Carrigan said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. I enjoy it, it means no work at the house.”

In addition to fewer chores, Carrigan said he hopes the storm adds to the snowpack after the region has dealt with drought conditions this year.

“I am hoping it will fill up the lakes, I really do. I want to go back fishing,” Carrigan said.

The storm is expected to dump snow at lower elevations and Pollock Pines could see at least 12 inches.

The change in weather is one of the many challenges Pollock Pines has faced this year. The town was one of many that were forced to evacuate due to August’s destructive Caldor Fire.

“First season coming up here, we’re getting hit with everything, but I think it’s going to prepare us for something better later,” said Pollock Pines resident Robert Moore.

Many residents are getting their generators and space heaters ready so they can ride out this storm from home.

Chain controls for Highway 50 are in effect from 11.3 miles east of Kyburz all the way to Meyers.