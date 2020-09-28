Pollock Pines residents prepared with generators as PG&E shuts off power

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (KTXL) — A chorus of generators began buzzing along a Pollock Pines street Sunday evening after PG&E shut off power.

Many residents are ready for power outages, whether they’re accidental or planned, with generators.

But Clay Philipps is using the converter in his truck, which he says will last for days if need be.

“It’s enough power to run the refrigerator, the standup freezer in the garage so I don’t lose any meat,” Philipps told FOX40. “It’s extremely cheap because in the Cummins diesel will idle for a lot longer than a little gas generator.”

At Knotty Pine Lanes in town, General Manager Jessica Deshetler says their new generator can keep the bowling lanes and bar open but not video games, although that will happen in the future.

“It is new to us this year and we connected it and brought in two new propane tanks,” Deshetler said.

The shutoffs came as a chance to work out any kinks they may have supplying power.

The business was recently remodeled and only opened up a few days ago. It had been closed since March.

“This is a big thing for us so we wanna make sure we are open any time we can be,” Deshetler said.

Bowler Romona Voyles put her trust in the business before heading there.

“We knew that the power might go off, so we took our chances and came up,” Voyles said.

Across the parking lot, PG&E set up a community resource center for those impacted by the shutoffs.

It’ll be a place for locals to charge devices and use free Wi-Fi.