AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023.

The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the Ponderosa Way Bridge foundation was undercut during 2016 and 2017 winter storms, which was later discovered during safety inspections. This undercut caused the bridge to close in May of 2020.

While the bridge is closed, there are alternative routes to both the east and west. The Yankee Jims Road and Iowa Hill Road are to the east, and Foresthill Road from Interstate 80 is to the west. Upper Clementine Lake Road is open seasonally for river access downstream.

The Bureau of Reclamation said that this project is managed by the Federal Highway Administration and is funded by the Federal Lands Transportation Program.