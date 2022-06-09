SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The hot temperatures mean more people are looking for ways to escape the heat.

For many, that’s a visit to the nearest pool, and it creates a demand for lifeguards, especially to watch over young swimmers.

Guillermo Navarro, the recreation coordinator at Cosumnes CSD, said right now they’re staffed at about 85%.

“Obviously, it’s been a very big challenge with the pandemic going on, but we’re trying our very best to engage with the community, invite young individuals, particularly high school students that are looking for a summer job,” Navarro said.

The good news is that they haven’t had to shut down any pools.

“We are just working very hard to maintain these pools open, bringing in new staff and hopefully provide an outdoor experience for those looking for that experience,” Navarro said.

A pair of teenagers at the pool said they hope to help fill the need for more lifeguards.

“I probably would be interested in being a lifeguard because I like helping people,” Hannah Zakar said.

The future lifeguards will have to wait a few more years, but for now, their role models are the team of lifeguards at the aquatic center.