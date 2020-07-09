Pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Elk Grove reaches capacity soon after opening

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – A pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Elk Grove reached capacity almost as soon as it opened Thursday morning.

“Folks came very early, and so that was a bit of a surprise,” Dr. Sheena Haris said. “But that’s OK. We were prepared.”

People in cars lined up hours in advance for the testing site at Valley Hi-North Laguna Library.

“We want to be flexible, and so if folks are here early, we want to provide our services as early as possible,” Harris said.

The National Guard began testing well before the site was supposed to open at 7:30 a.m. and before 8 a.m., the testing site had already reached capacity.

Within about two hours, 100 tests had been used, just days after five community sites in Sacramento County announced they would close due to a supply shortage.

“From a public health perspective, surveillance is important because it really helps us know what’s going on with the virus in the community so we can make decisions accordingly,” Harris explained.

Starting next week, the National Guard will step in to take over four of the five testing sites that closed.

Anyone can get tested for free, all while staying inside their vehicle.

Public health officials say they will keep as many testing sites open as long as the demand is there.

“We’ll continue to provide this need as much as we can,” Harris said.

For more information on how to get tested, click HERE.