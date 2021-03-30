Popular Citrus Heights roller rink pleads with state, local leaders to reopen

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The owners of one of the oldest family entertainment centers in Northern California are making a desperate plea to county and state officials to reopen as soon as possible.

For nearly 50 years, Sunrise Rollerland in Citrus Heights has been the place to be on Friday and Saturday nights, with flashing lights, loud music and plenty of skating.

Ken and Kathy Neutz have been the owners of Sunrise Rollerland for 22 years. It was previously owned and founded by Ken’s father.

But the lights have been off for over a year, and the prospects of reopening during an ongoing pandemic grow dimmer by the day for the owners.

“I just want to leave, I don’t want to hang out here when it’s quiet,” he told FOX40. “It’s always had the sound, the bustle, the music, the kids, the smell of food — and it’s gone.”

Ken Neutz said it’s “depressing” seeing Sunrise closed on what would typically be a busy weekend.

“Of course, they said it was going to be 14 days of flattening the curve and that went on and it sort of got worse and worse, and we had everybody on hold,” Ken Neutz told FOX40. “Let’s go back to work. I got some PPE money.”

Those PPE funds would only last until June 2020, making things much worse for Neutzes.

“We had to furlough everybody, including ourselves,” Kathy Neutz said.

While Ken Neutz claimed they meet the North American Industry Classification System’s criteria as an indoor fitness facility and should be allowed to open during Sacramento County’s red tier restrictions, the county is saying otherwise.

They’re classified as a family entertainment center, which can be open but outdoors only, causing the skating rink more trouble.

“Other rinks in Placer County and another one in Sacramento have opened up, but they’ve just opened up in normal mode where I can’t do that,” Ken Neutz explained.

“It’s tough to pay $600 a month on electricity just to be connected to SMUD, $200 to have water and I’m not using a drop,” he continued.

To make matters worse, the Neutzes are reporting numerous cases of vandalism and have caught people camping out as they dump piles of trash around their business.

“At one point, I was taking about 50 to 75 pounds of garbage every week,” Ken Neutz said.

“We’ve had windows broken, and now we’re getting one fixed today and that’s thousands of dollars out of our pocket,” Kathy Neutz told FOX40.

He said they have also had to suspend their Sunrise Rollerland clubs, which include artistic, freestyle skating and speed skating.

“We’ve always done really well,” he explained. “We’ve had a lot of growth in the past few years and it seemed like it was going great, and then boom, the pandemic has just torn us apart.”

Through petitions and lobbyists, Ken Neutz hopes to catch the attention of local and state leaders and convince them to allow Sunrise to reopen and skate by for many more years to come.

“We have everything we need to be as safe as any other business or even better, and that’s what I want to be — better than any other business,” he said.

Ken and Kathy Neutz told FOX40 the only time they could reopen is during the yellow tier restrictions and when that happens, they will need to raise prices to stay afloat.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help keep Sunrise Rollerland open.