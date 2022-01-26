Officials investigate shooting in Isleton near Highway 160

The Latest – Wednesday, Jan. 26

6:35 a.m.

Highway 160 has reopened.

Original story below:

ISLETON, Calif. (KTXL) — A portion of Highway 160 in Isleton is closed Wednesday morning as authorities investigate a shooting.

Highway 160 is closed between A and C streets as California Highway Patrol, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Solano County Sheriff’s Office officials investigate.

Officials said multiple rounds of gunfire were reported around 3:25 a.m., and one person has been hospitalized.

Screams were heard in the background of multiple calls that came in, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sacramento County officials said the male was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive.

Solano County Sherriff’s officials told FOX40 the shooting happened near Hotel Del Rio on 2nd Street. The shooting victim then made their way to a Chevron gas station in Rio Vista, where they were taken to a hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.