Residents allowed back after gas leak near North Lake Boulevard in Lake Tahoe

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — A mile-long stretch of road along the north shore of Lake Tahoe was closed off and evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak, fire officials reported.

Residents were evacuated around 5 p.m. and allowed back just before 6 p.m.

The Placer County Sheriff’s office said the “major high pressure gas leak” was reported in the area of North Lake Boulevard and east Agatam Avenue.

“We need anyone in a half mile radius of that intersection to immediately and safely evacuate. Please stay west of the Tahoe Vista Marina,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said both directions of North Lake Boulevard were closed between North Shore Boulevard and National Avenue.

Traffic there has since been allowed back into the area.