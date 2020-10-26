Portions of Solano County see power shut off as winds pick up

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s a Sunday Allen and Alexandria Houck will never forget.

“We picked the date and we went with the flow,” Allen Houck said.

They got married, and in this wind event, it would have been more memorable, and for the wrong reasons, if they got hitched a little later in the day.

The thought was definitely on the bride’s mind leading up to the big day.

“Oh no, our table clothes were everywhere, but we had awesome people that came and fixed them quickly,” Alexandra Houck told FOX40.

Solano County saw some of the gustiest winds in Northern California Sunday night, topping off nearly 40 mph in some parts.

The high winds and fire danger come just over two months after the LNU Lighting Complex Fire destroyed homes in the Vacaville area.

PG&E says about 1,500 customers in Solano County may have their power shut off because of the high winds — far fewer possible outages than some neighboring counties.

“I’m actually a retired firefighter and were actually building a fire trainer on base,” said contractor Angus Adolpho.

He says the winds will definitely impact the contracting job he’s a part of at Travis Air Force Base.

If there is any chance his work could start a fire, he’s not allowed to do it.

“So, anything that would create a spark, so it makes it more difficult for me to actually perform my job.