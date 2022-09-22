GUSTINE, Calif. (KTXL) — Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will be visiting various cities in California including a stop in Gustine in the San Joaquin Valley to meet with community members and local officials on Sept. 25.

According to a Facebook post by the Consulate General of Portugal in San Francisco, the event will begin at 4 p.m., at the Gustine Pentecostal Society Portuguese Hall at 500 3rd Ave.

According to a news release from the city of Gustine, the event will begin at 4 p.m., when the president arrives in the city by motorcade, with protection from the Gustine Police Department and the United States Secret Service.

Gustine Mayor Pat Nagy will present Rebelo de Sousa with a key to the city during the visit, according to a news release.

The release said that the meet and greet is an invitation-only event, however, the area around the Gustine Pentecostal Society Portuguese Hall will be open to the public to see Rebelo de Sousa arrive.

After the meet and greet with community members, Rebelo de Sousa will attend a private dinner, according to the release.

Along with Gustine, Rebelo de Sousa is scheduled to visit several California cities and will throw the first pitch at the San Francisco Giants game on Tuesday to celebrate Portuguese Heritage Month.