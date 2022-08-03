LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents in the Lake Tahoe area are asked to watch for flash floods as heavy rains are expected to start in the area at around noon on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The areas of Caldor, Numbers, Tamarack, Mountain View, Slink and Boot burn scars should be on the highest level of alert, according to the weather service.

The weather service said that residents in these areas should be prepared to move to higher ground if a flash flood warning is issued.

Weather in the Sacramento Valley

The Sacramento Valley is in for another day of extreme heat as the maximum temperature is forecasted to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The Sacramento NWS suggests that people:

Know where to find shade/AC

Drink water

Take breaks and cool down

Wear sunscreen

Never leave children or pets locked in the car

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak heating hours