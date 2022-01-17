‘Possible shooting investigation’ underway in North Highlands; one person hospitalized

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was hospitalized early Monday morning as deputies investigate a “possible shooting” in North Highlands.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office units are at the residential dead-end of Frizell Avenue, east of Hillsdale Boulevard.

Deputies responded to a call of reported shots fired in the area, officials said. When deputies arrived, they found someone who was injured.

The person was transported to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.