SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, when attempting a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court, a vehicle fled from police into a nearby complex, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said that officers have established a perimeter in the area and the SWAT team will be arriving to help search the perimeter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police also said that the suspects may be armed.

Florin Road is currently closed between Riverside Blvd. and Gloria Drive.

This is an active investigation and there is no further information at this time.