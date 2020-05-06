Postal Service seeks to hire over 400 new workers in Sacramento to meet package processing demands

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Since Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state’s stay-at-home order, more people are shopping online and the U.S. Postal Service’s plant in Sacramento is processing more packages than they do over the winter holidays.

Since the end of March, the Mail Processing Center in West Sacramento saw a 40% spike in parcel volume.

In senior manager Bob Garza’s 32 years at the Postal Service, he told FOX40 he’s never seen a spring season this busy.

“We’ve done more than Christmas several days already. The volume that we’re experiencing now is incredible,” explained Garza. “We have the capability here in Sacramento running over 500,000 pieces a day. Last week, we ran about 3,000,000 pieces and that’s probably been the norm for the last several weeks.”

But more packages coming in means more deliveries to be made, which is a bright spot at a time many Americans are out of a job.

“We’re doing hiring right now. We probably brought in close to 100 people just today,” said Garza.

As his team adapts to faster workflows, Garza said they’re looking to bring on between 400 and 450 new workers at their Sacramento processing facility, where new hires will sort packages and mail, preparing the items for their final destination.

“We got plenty to do and get gone,” said Garza.

All employees grab masks and gloves before every shift, stand 6 feet apart and disinfect stations to keep themselves and others safe.

The plant also recently added new, unmanned technology called automated guided vehicles to help transport parcels at all hours of the day and night.

“It’s seamless for us,” said Garza. “We’re able to send missions all day long and it just keeps moving mail.”

While many industries are put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, delivering medicine, stimulus checks and supplies must go on. And the Postal Service needs hardworking staff to keep the conveyor belt turning.

“We got to keep it going and these folks do that,” said Garza.

If you’d like a job with the Postal Service, you can apply online at usps.gov.