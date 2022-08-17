NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — After being postponed due to unseasonable weather on Independence Day, there will be a drone show over Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend.

According to a news release, on Friday, Sep. 2, at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area, the North Tahoe Business Association will have its final summer Music on the Beach concert featuring Achilles Wheel from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will then end with the drone light show at 9 p.m.

“We’re excited to finish out the summer season and our Music on the Beach concert series with a custom drone light show over Lake Tahoe,” Alyssa Reilly, North Tahoe Business Association Executive Director said in the news release. “Our hope is that both residents and visitors enjoy the show and see what may be possible for future Independence Day celebrations.”

Then on Sunday, Sep. 4, the Tahoe City Downtown Association will have its final Concerts at the Commons Beach featuring The Blues Monsters from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the drone light show at 8:30 p.m.

“After having to postpone the drone light shows originally planned over the July 4 holiday in Kings Beach and Tahoe City due to the weather, we’re looking forward to hosting them for our community and visitors over Labor Day weekend,” Tony Karwowski, the president and CEO of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association said in the news release. “Community surveys will be used to help us determine how we proceed forward with enhancements or other options around this environmentally friendly celebration in the future.”

According to the news release, the drone light show, produced by Great Lakes Drone Company, will have custom performances choreographed to music and will be approximately 15 minutes long. Over 100 drones will be used during the performance taking off from the shore and returning at the end.