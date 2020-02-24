Potentially record-breaking February if no rain, National Weather Service says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since they started keeping records back in 1849 there hasn’t been a February that has been completely dry in Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service. The last time it rained was Jan. 26.

The NWS also said the chances of getting any rain towards the end of February are low. Although, the latest in February Sacramento has received rain was Feb. 28 and 29 in 88’, which was also a leap year.

One of the lowest amounts of rain on record for February is in 1899 with .04 inches of rain, and the most recent was in 2013 when there was about a quarter of an inch of rain.

The NWS also pointed out that Death Valley and Las Vegas have received more rain so far.