SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Evergreen Street, south of Arden Way in Old North Sacramento, was closed Tuesday afternoon for a hazmat situation.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, several Caltrans workers had “complained of respiratory irritation after being exposed to a powdery substance.”

Incident info: 2100 Block Evergreen St. Level II Haz-Mat. Several CalTrans workers complained of respiratory irritation after being exposed to a powdery substance. Workers were treated and released on scene. Evergreen is closed south of Arden while the substance is identified. pic.twitter.com/hvQPrVgBj7 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 23, 2021

Those workers were treated at the scene, officials said.

The fire department said Evergreen Street would be closed as crews investigate the substance.

This is a developing story.