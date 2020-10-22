Power and water cut off in Lincoln after crash near Newscastle

LINCOLN, Calif. (KXTL) — A crash on I-80 near Newcastle has cut off electricity the area, which resulted in surface water supplies to the City of Lincoln being cut off, according to the local government’s Facebook page.

Lincoln is still able to provide water supplies to residents through use of wells and storage tanks while we get through this challenge, the post reported.

Until then, the city asked that residents “conserve water whenever possible,” including turning off outdoor irrigation and waiting until tomorrow to use water, while crews work to restore water service.

Lincoln anticipates water will be fully restored by 10 p.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, the I-80 has been open in both directions following the crash.