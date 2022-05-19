SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD) announced that about 650 customers in downtown Sacramento are experiencing a power outage that started early morning.

SMUD cited a transformer failure in the downtown network vault that occurred around midnight.

The impacted area is east and north of the State Capitol and south of F between 13th and 23rd Streets, according to SMUD.

The California Assembly had to push back its morning session due to the power outage, according to staff from Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Crews are currently working to get power back on before 11 a.m., according to SMUD.