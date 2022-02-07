‘Powerful figures:’ Artist behind South Oak Park mural proud to take part in project

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new mural of social justice historical figures will be dedicated Tuesday at a site in South Oak Park.

The new mural is 90 feet long and features Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta. The mural is located at Security Public Storage on the corner of Fruitridge Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A dedication is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday in an outdoor event that requires attendees to wear masks and social distance. Members of the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Sacramento City Councilmembers Rick Jennings and Jay Schenirer are expected to attend.

“We have three other locations in Sacramento and two in Roseville, but that one, we thought was beneficial because of the (wall) size and actually where it’s located right there by MLK Jr. Boulevard,” said Paul Anderson, the Security Public Storage Local Marketing Manager.

King and Parks are featured on the left of the mural, and Huerta and Chavez are on the right. The words “Dream,” “Equality,” “Justice,” “Peace,” “Love” and “Compassion” are painted across the colorful mural.

“We really wanted to show that community and that area that we are for equality and justice,” Anderson said. “We feel that the four people that we put on the mural – Dr. Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez – are all legendary civil rights figures.”

“We just wanted to make sure that the community knew that Security Public Storages believes in equality and justice, and we support the community,” Anderson continued.

Jerry Ragg, the mural’s artist, said he was honored to take on this project, which took him about four to five days to complete. He added his process included drawing a rough sketch and toying around with the design in photoshop before starting.

For 36 years, Ragg has painted murals all over California and throughout the country. The mural in South Oak Park is his first in the city. SPS commissioned Ragg’s company Mural Décor for the project.

“They came to me and had four figures in mind that they wanted to showcase on this wall, and I said, ‘I’d be honored to represent these people and what they stood for,” Ragg told FOX40. “What important figures they’ve been for everybody and very inspiring. I was honored to do it.”

Ragg, a San Diego native, has painted five other murals in California for the company. His previous closest mural in Vacaville features local sites and founders of the town, Ragg said.

Ragg’s other California murals are located in Santa Rosa, Chula Vista, Oceanside and Salinas. He’s also painted murals in Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. His murals are displayed in a gallery on Mural Decor’s website, and he also has a website dedicated to his fine art.

He says each mural he paints for SPS has a different theme to represent the town or area to give it a “local flavor.” Ragg’s murals either have representations of historical figures – such as the one in Sacramento – or notable sites in that particular town.

Ragg said he won’t be at Tuesday’s dedication due to his commitment to another project, but added he’s “bummed” to miss it.

“The four figures are very, very inspiring to me,” Ragg said. “They’re powerful figures. They really shaped a lot of things in our world for us.”

Out of the four figures in his mural, Ragg considers King as one of his heroes, and this project allowed him to paint him. Painting King is one of the few things that stand out in comparison to his other murals, he said.

“That was really an honor, especially him, not that the other ones weren’t equally as important, but I really was honored to paint him. I always wanted to do it on a large scale,” Ragg said.